Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan Sells 20,000 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seshasayee Varadarajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $234.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

