Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

LKFN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.78 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,907 shares in the company, valued at $81,066.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Deardorff sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $170,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $468,290 and have sold 16,914 shares worth $738,349. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 101.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 30.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.