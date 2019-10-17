Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Takes $393,000 Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,180,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 41,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $994,012.74. Also, Director Sharon Mccollam purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00.

NYSE CHWY opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

