Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 569 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 103.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on Varonis Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $548,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.