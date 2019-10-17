Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $385,000 Position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.60% of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 665.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

PXLV opened at $40.42 on Thursday. Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

