Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $343,000 Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 156.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ViaSat by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViaSat stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $98,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $81,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,538. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

ViaSat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

