Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,846 Shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIF. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 215,338 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 70,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 102,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period.

NYSE:FIF opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

