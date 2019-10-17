Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KLIC. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

KLIC opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.96%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

