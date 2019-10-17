Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 71.1% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 878,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 164,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $58.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

