Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $81,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $36,909,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $35,839,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,095,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,788 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 169,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,572. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

