Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.39

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and traded as high as $23.27. Komatsu shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 21,182 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMTUY. ValuEngine raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Komatsu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

