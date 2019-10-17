Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $22.50 to $35.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kodiak Sciences traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $18.85, 461,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 137,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 897,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 378,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,173 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

