Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.50

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 36544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,086 shares of company stock worth $1,440,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 100.0% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 82.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 260,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Knowles by 157.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Knowles by 4.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 121,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the second quarter valued at $6,044,000.

Knowles Company Profile (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

