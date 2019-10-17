KNOT Offshore Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. KNOT Offshore Partners has a payout ratio of 75.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,089. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 17.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNOP. Barclays reduced their target price on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

