Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.01 ($8.15).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE stock opened at €4.93 ($5.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $491.97 million and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.44. Kloeckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of €9.72 ($11.30).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.