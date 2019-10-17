Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) Receives C$14.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

KML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:KML traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kinder Morgan Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$10.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1.21.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$104.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Canada will post 0.3697407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Canada Company Profile

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

