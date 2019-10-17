Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Kincora Copper Ltd (CVE:KCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 8000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

About Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper and gold projects. It holds interest in the Bronze Fox copper/gold project; and a 100% interest in the Golden Grouse property comprising two mineral exploration licenses located in Mongolia.

