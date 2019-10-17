KickToken Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, KickToken has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. KickToken has a market cap of $1.97 million and $52,521.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00042960 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.50 or 0.05994920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001150 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00043583 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 6,575,830,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,557,307,630 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, ProBit Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, BitMart, Livecoin, KuCoin, Dcoin, P2PB2B, OOOBTC, Gate.io, Bilaxy, YoBit, Exmo, COSS, ABCC, Coinsbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

