KeyCorp Reiterates “$14.00” Price Target for At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

KeyCorp set a $14.00 price objective on At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOME. Buckingham Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of HOME traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 61,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,874. The company has a market cap of $635.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.45 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 397,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,184,136.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,492,430 shares of company stock worth $9,732,008. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 837.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 409,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

