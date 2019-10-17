KeyCorp Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $175.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on VMware from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $152.39 on Thursday. VMware has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CAO P. Kevan Krysler sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $230,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,397 shares of company stock worth $15,396,806 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,260 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,045 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.