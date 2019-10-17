KeyCorp Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $175.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on VMware from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $152.39 on Thursday. VMware has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.69.
In other VMware news, CAO P. Kevan Krysler sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $230,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,397 shares of company stock worth $15,396,806 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,260 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,045 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
