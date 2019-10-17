KeyCorp Increases Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $48.00

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aecom’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

ACM opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. Aecom has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aecom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,567,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aecom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,404,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aecom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,193,000 after acquiring an additional 74,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aecom by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,146,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

