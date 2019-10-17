Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.
Shares of Kemper stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kemper has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $91.97.
In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.35 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $850,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 65,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.
