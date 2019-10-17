Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kemper has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.35 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $850,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 65,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

