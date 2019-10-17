Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average is $113.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.