KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.70

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 16210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Get KB Home alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,880. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.