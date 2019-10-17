Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

KWHIY opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

