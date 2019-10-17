Kathmandu (ASX:KMD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.89. Kathmandu shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 191,414 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $684.52 million and a P/E ratio of 18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Kathmandu’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kathmandu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.42%.

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

