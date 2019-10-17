Karpus Management Inc. Has $773,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 251,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

