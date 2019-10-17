Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kadant by 838.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $282,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $936,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,939.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,810 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

NYSE:KAI opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.