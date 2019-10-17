Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Set at $25.00 by Rosenblatt Securities

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has been given a $25.00 price objective by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 70,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,232.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $737,990. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

