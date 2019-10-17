JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.86, approximately 49,433 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 167,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBAXY shares. Societe Generale cut JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie raised JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

