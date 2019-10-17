Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $3.84. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 5,313,347 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 million and a P/E ratio of -38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.09.

About Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. It explores for platinum group elements, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, chrome, nickel, lead, zinc, vanadium, and copper ores.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.