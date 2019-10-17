JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,155.00

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.90), with a volume of 35576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,125 ($14.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $275.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,077.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 958.73.

Get JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.11%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.