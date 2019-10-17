JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give CRH (LON:CRH) a GBX 33 Price Target

CRH (LON:CRH) has been given a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 98.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded CRH to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,413.60 ($31.54).

Shares of LON CRH opened at GBX 2,728 ($35.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,726.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,610.63. CRH has a 1 year low of GBX 1,961 ($25.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,889 ($37.75).

In other news, insider Johan Karlström bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,779 ($36.31) per share, for a total transaction of £55,580 ($72,625.11).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

