JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 7,900 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.92) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,071.88 ($92.41).

AZN opened at GBX 6,827 ($89.21) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,128.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,520.13. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

