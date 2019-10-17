JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €47.00 Price Target

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLX. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €40.80 ($47.44) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.94 ($45.27).

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of TLX opened at €41.20 ($47.91) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.53. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €28.64 ($33.30) and a fifty-two week high of €40.88 ($47.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.