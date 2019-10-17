Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 549 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.04.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.