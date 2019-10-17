Jolley Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jolley Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 27.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,949,000 after acquiring an additional 754,455 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 72.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its stake in PepsiCo by 41.5% during the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $137.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $105.03 and a one year high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

