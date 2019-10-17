Joint Ventures Achieves Market Cap of $40,828.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $40,828.00 and approximately $501.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00228390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.01095541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00030174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

