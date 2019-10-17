Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,012.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,941,000 after buying an additional 3,893,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after acquiring an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 77,287.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 647,669 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.46.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $867,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,832 shares of company stock worth $2,550,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $272.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.92. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

