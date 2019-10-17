Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,180,000 after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after buying an additional 1,057,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The company has a market cap of $292.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

