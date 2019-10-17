Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,180,000 after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after buying an additional 1,057,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.
NYSE XOM opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The company has a market cap of $292.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.52.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
