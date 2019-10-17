Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $253,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 511,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total value of $2,205,886.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,149,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,118,249,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,243 shares of company stock worth $34,121,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $278.27 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.58. The company has a market capitalization of $280.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.