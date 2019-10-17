Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mplx Lp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mplx in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

MPLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mplx has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $35.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $113,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 146.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $2,430,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,433,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,135,000 after acquiring an additional 61,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,299.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Heminger bought 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $1,157,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,564.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

