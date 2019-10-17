Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.96. 285,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,142. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,909.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,178 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 89,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,577 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $98,763,000 after acquiring an additional 317,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,795 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

