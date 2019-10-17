Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Welltower in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

WELL stock opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

