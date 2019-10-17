Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of DLR opened at $130.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $131.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

