Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Cybg (LON:CYBG) Price Target to GBX 189

Cybg (LON:CYBG) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 341 ($4.46) to GBX 189 ($2.47) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBG. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price (down from GBX 170 ($2.22)) on shares of Cybg in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cybg from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cybg from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 194.92 ($2.55).

LON:CYBG opened at GBX 136.90 ($1.79) on Monday. Cybg has a 1-year low of GBX 102.25 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 281.80 ($3.68). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -19.28.

In other Cybg news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of Cybg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £273,327.88 ($357,151.29). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 324 shares of company stock valued at $45,009.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

