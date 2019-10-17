Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kinder Morgan Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.12.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 46,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.