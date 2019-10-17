Jane Street Group LLC Sells 53,469 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,469 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 229,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.89.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.