Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 67,101 Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEN opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $226.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

