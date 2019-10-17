Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,812 Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 132.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 11.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 18.7% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 65,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 46.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 240,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNED. TheStreet lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Also, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Outerbridge bought 1,073,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,023.36. Insiders bought 1,711,257 shares of company stock worth $5,386,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.73. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.57 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

